WATCH: Rick Heller talks loss to Alabama in the Frisco Classic

The Iowa Baseball team opened play at the Frisco Classic, falling to Alabama 12-2 on Friday night. With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 6-3 on the season. They’ll face Houston tomorrow, before wrapping up the weekend against Oregon State on Sunday.

Alabama put a three spot on the board in the first inning courtesy of a Luke Vaughn three-run home run, while Bryce Fowler tacked on a solo shot in the third inning. Hawkeye starter Tyler Guerin left the game early with an apparent injury, but the pitching staff kept them within reasonable striking distance until the Tide put the game well out of reach with a five-run top of the ninth.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the loss to discuss how the game went down, the matchup against Alabama starter Tyler Fay, how the pitching staff looks going forward for the rest of the weekend and more.