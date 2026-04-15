WATCH: Rick Heller talks midweek win over Bradley

First there was tornado siren, then there was a bunch of hail and then there was a baseball game. After the severe weather delayed first pitch by 65 minutes, the Iowa Baseball team went out and handled business, earning a 20-1 run-rule win over Bradley in seven innings. The Hawkeyes tallied 18 total hits, including seven doubles and three home runs, while the pitching staff held the Braves to one run on three hits. With the win, Iowa moves to 19-15 on the season and 7-0 in midweek contests.

Head coach Rick Heller spoke after the game, discussing the team’s ability to stay locked in through a weather delay on top of an already long weekend on the west coast. He touched on the performance of the offense up and down the lineup, as well as the pitching staff’s collective ability to work around some free bases to give up just one run.