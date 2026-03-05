WATCH: Rick Heller talks midweek win over Loras College

The Iowa Baseball team have been lucky this year. Although the weather hasn’t been perfect, it’s been good enough for them to play three home midweek games before the first week of March is complete. It’s given a young pitching staff extra innings to work and progress. On Wednesday afternoon, the Hawkeyes earned a 10-0 shutout win in seven innings over Loras College to move to 8-4 on the season.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win to discuss the performance of the pitching staff, what he saw from the offense, a lengthy injury update and more.