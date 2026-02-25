WATCH: Rick Heller talks midweek win over Wartburg College

It was a chilly and windy evening at Duane Banks Field, but the Iowa Baseball team didn’t let it stop them from getting a game in. The Hawkeyes run-ruled DIII Wartburg College 13-0 in seven innings to move to 6-2 on the season. They will travel to Texas this weekend for the Frisco Classic where they will face Alabama, Houston and #19 Oregon State.

At the plate, the Hawkeyes broke through in the third inning, putting up seven runs. Kooper Schulte opened the scoring with a two-run double, while Mitch Wood and Caleb Wulf each had two-run singles. Schulte tacked on a two-run single in the 5th to make it 10-0 Hawkeyes. Then, in the sixth, Ben Swails drove in a run with a double, followed by an RBI triple from Matthew Delgado. Ten different players recorded a hit, including two-hit games from Caleb Wulf, Kooper Schulte and Mitch Wood.

On the mound, seven different pitchers held Wartburg to zero runs on three hits over 7.0 innings. Freshman Brady Ferguson and Carter Wilcox each tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, combining for seven strikeouts to just one walk.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win to discuss the performance on the mound for a number of arms, what he saw from the offense, a couple of injury updates and more.