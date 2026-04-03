WATCH: Rick Heller talks pitching struggles, loss to Minnesota

It’s been a rough go for the Iowa Baseball team the past few weekends. Although this one is far from over, it got off to a poor start, with Minnesota defeating the Hawkeyes 9-4 at Duane Banks Field on Friday. With the loss, Iowa falls to 16-12 on the season and 3-7 in Big Ten play. They’ve now dropped six of their last seven in conference action.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the game to discuss the ongoing pitching staff struggles, why they won’t win going forward if it doesn’t improve and what needs to be done to improve. Shortstop Gable Mitchell also shared his thoughts on how the Hawkeyes can snap out of their current skid.