WATCH: Rick Heller talks run-rule loss to UCLA

The Iowa Baseball team had a rough one on Saturday. A 1-0 game through three innings, several UCLA hits mixed in with many free bases from the Hawkeye pitching staff turned a close game into an onslaught. The Bruins put up 12 runs in the 4th inning and rolled to a 19-0 win in seven innings. With the loss, Iowa falls to 15-10 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the loss to discuss the collapse by the pitching staff, how he addressed the loss with the team and pitching plans for tomorrow’s series finale.