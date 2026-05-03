WATCH: Rick Heller talks series finale loss to Illinois

The Iowa Baseball team has been playing their best baseball as of late. On Sunday, they just got beat by Illinois. The Illini’s starter, Aidan Flynn, allowed just one run over 7.0 innings and the Hawkeyes tallied just two hits in a 6-2 series finale loss. With the loss, Iowa falls to 28-18 and 12-12 in Big Ten play.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the loss discussing why the offense was unable to get anything going against Illinois starter Aidan Flynn, the Hawkeyes pitching performance and how he feels his team is playing going into the final two weeks of the regular season.