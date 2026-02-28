WATCH: Rick Heller talks win over Houston

The Iowa Baseball team needed a win to avoid staring a potential 0-3 weekend in the face when they woke up on Sunday morning. Instead, they’ll have a chance to win the weekend. The Hawkeyes scored runs in four innings, led by a three-run third inning to build a 6-2 lead. Houston made a late push, loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Joe Husak closed it out for a 6-4 win.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media after the win to discuss the performance from his pitching staff, including thoughts on Logan Runde, Kyle Alivo and Jaron Bleeker. He also spoke about how the offense performed against Houston starter Paul Schmitz and more.