WATCH: Wes Obermueller talks pitching coach role, Iowa pitching staff

A late offseason curveball thrown at the Iowa Baseball coaching staff, pitching coach Sean Kenny opted to take the open job at Arizona, leaving the Hawkeyes with an opening in late December. Already dealing with plentiful turnover on the mound, Rick Heller stayed in house, hiring former Hawkeye Wes Obermueller who was previously the Director of Player Development, working closely with Kenny and the pitching staff.

Iowa Baseball pitching coach Wes Obermueller met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss his transition from his previous role to head pitching coach, what he sees from the young pitching staff, how he’s tried to share advice from his pro playing days and more.