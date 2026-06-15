Welker/Woods to request Final X delay

With Final X mere days away, a pair of qualified Iowa wrestlers have announced their intention to request a later date for their respective series.

Returning World bronze medalists Kylie Welker (women’s freestyle – 76 kilograms) and Real Woods (men’s freestyle – 65kg) are the athletes in question.

It was Woods who was first to personally announce his plans – doing so in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Citing a “severe antibiotic-resistant knee infection” that put in him the hospital for the past few days, Woods’ series with Final X opponent Bo Bassett will have to wait a little longer.

“This is a tough pill to swallow after the fantastic camp my team and I put together, and the timing couldn’t be worse,” said the 2023 NCAA finalist.

“But I understand the need to prioritize my health right now so I can recover and give the fans, Team USA, and Bo the version of me you all deserve come time to finally compete for the spot.”

As for Welker, news of her Final X postponement leaked out over the weekend courtesy of an Instagram post by her opponent, Dymond Guilford.

The Iowa senior-to-be confirmed to Hawkeye Report on Monday that she would in fact be requesting a delay but declined to elaborate on the exact nature of the injury she’s dealing with.

Next steps

As for how things proceed from here, both athletes will need to receive (expected) approval for their delay requests.

Per Article V of USA Wrestling’s World Team Trials Procedures:

“Only a 2025 Senior World Championship medalist (Men’s Freestyle, Women’s Freestyle, Greco Roman), who earned an automatic berth into the final wrestle-off, can request a delay for competing in Part Two for medical reasons at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled weigh-in time.” “The request must be submitted in writing to the respective Sport Committee Chair for review, to include a written certification of the injury or illness from a USA Wrestling approved medical doctor. USA Wrestling’s approval of a medical doctor will not be unreasonably withheld.” “If a certified medical doctor’s note is provided within the appropriate timeframe to support a 2025 Senior World medalist request for a delay, the request for a delay in competition will be granted. If a delay is granted, the National Coach and the two athletes involved shall determine the date for conducting the Final Wrestle-Off of the 2026 World Team Trials. If an agreement cannot be reached, then the style-specific Sport Committee will determine the date and place for the Final Wrestle-Off.”

In their most recent competition, both Welker and Woods took gold in impressive fashion at last month’s Senior Pan-American Championships.

Now, their task is to rest up and recover – hopefully getting as close to 100 percent healthy as possible before stepping on the mat with a World Team spot at stake (whenever that may be).

As for the rest of Iowa’s Final X entries – including five finalists plus a quartet of athletes wrestling for true-third – be on the lookout for our full preview of their matchups prior to Friday’s action in New Jersey.