Will Hubert ready to make the most of senior season

With six of the top eight players along the Iowa defensive line gone, that means opportunity is knocking for Will Hubert and several of his teammates. The walk-on from the Omaha has worked his way up the depth chart and is now in position to potentially start and certainly be in the rotation at defensive tackle.

Hubert talks about his journey at Iowa and what it means to have this opportunity in his senior season. He discusses what the message has been heading into the summer from defensive line coach Kelvin Bell and he talks about his teammates along the defensive line and who has impressed him with their work.