Wisconsin star Taylor Whiting joins Iowa's 2026 recruiting class

Iowa women’s wrestling’s 2026 recruiting class hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down ever since it first picked up steam 57 days ago.

That afternoon, the Hawkeyes added their first highly touted high school senior.

Four days before Christmas, another future Hawk hopped on board.

Now, within the span of four days, the program has added members three and four to the fold.

And much like those others, the very latest – Oconto, Wisconsin native Taylor Whiting – brings plenty of promise to her future home in Iowa City.

Whiting, FloWrestling’s top-ranked prospect in America at 115 pounds, chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalists Lehigh and McKendree during a live announcement on WI Wrestle Thursday morning.

“I’m super blessed and grateful for my whole recruiting process – it went great,” said Whiting.

“It was really hard and I’m just so grateful to have the opportunities that I get.”

“But with that said, I’m going to be committing to the University of Iowa – so, Go Hawks!”

With the newest Hawkeye, Iowa fans can get excited about yet another extremely impressive wrestler (and person) who’ll join the program ready to uphold its lofty standards both on/off the mat.

What she brings

Taylor Whiting is a competitor and winner, plain and simple.

And she’s seemingly been that way ever since a foray into the sport that initially surprised her.

“I thought I hated wrestling,” says Whiting, who was introduced to the sport through her older brother Clayton – a 2025 NCAA qualifier (and current wrestler) for the University of Minnesota.

“Like, I never wanted to be a part of it at all. And then when COVID hit, I couldn’t go to my cheerleading stuff. So, then he was like, ‘Oh, just go to wrestling practice.’ And yeah, that’s kind of history from there.”

Now, in just her fifth year in the sport, she’s established herself as one of the very best prospects in the country.

A few months ago, just down the road from her future home, Whiting won her second consecutive Who’s Number One title to cement her status atop the national rankings at 115 pounds.

It was just the latest accomplishment in a yearslong run of placing and/or winning major events across the high school scene.

A three-time Wisconsin state champion outside of her freestyle exploits, Whiting will seek to match her brother’s four state titles at the end of next month.

But it’s her preferred discipline – and successes within it – that surely drew the interest of the Hawkeyes.

Whiting could’ve stuck out to Iowa coaches for any number of reasons – be it multiple third-place finishes at World Team Trials, podiums reached at Super 32 or several college open tournaments (where her future coaches coached against her on multiple occasions).

But the performance that may’ve first put her on Iowa’s radar was her run to a Fargo title leading into her junior year.

And she’s continued to impress ever since.

Non-negotiables led to final decision

It’s safe to say the Iowa coaching staff made an impression on Whiting throughout the recruiting process.

“A lot of it was balancing my non-negotiables, what I really wanted in a college,” said Whiting post-commitment. “And that was coaches.”

“Clarissa Chun, Coach Tonya (Verbeek) and even Coach Mayabb – especially. I love them. I love their mindset going into matches, and just what they’ve built already is amazing.”

“Just getting to talk to them a little bit…I’m almost in awe when I talk to them – it’s really cool.”

Those feelings echo similar sentiments that Whiting expressed in an interview with Hawkeye Report following her December official visit.

Back then, several weeks before she made her official commitment, the Hawkeye-to-be also mentioned Iowa’s prominent “For Her” mantra as something that struck her during this recruitment.

“They always talk about that ‘For Her’ quote, like, understanding the real meaning behind that and why they do things,” says Whiting.

“And it’s not just for themselves. You realize it’s for the girls coming in and for the girls who did it before them already. I think that almost gives you a new perspective of why they wrestle and what makes their program as good as it is.”

Future fit

When Whiting arrives on campus next fall, she’ll slide in at a (projected) 117-pound weight class that is set to lose star stalwart Brianna Gonzalez following the 2026-27 season.

After that, Gonzalez’s successor could come down to a battle between Whiting and current freshman Harlee Hiller

Interestingly, those two already have history against one another – with Hiller prevailing in their most recent meeting in dramatic fashion:

Whooowee.



In a matchup between the #22 and #23 pound-for-pound girls wrestlers in the country, Iowa signee Harlee Hiller gets this last second takedown to prevail over Taylor Whiting on criteria, 10-10.



Hiller will now go for her 1st Fargo title later tonight. pic.twitter.com/5hFP4Xpa8B — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) July 13, 2025

Regardless, they’ll provide Clarissa Chun with a pair of talented (contrasting) options going forward.

Whiting also becomes the latest Hawkeye with ties to the Badger state – following in the footsteps of Kylie Welker and Macey Kilty before her.

And she’s not the only elite Wisconsin prospect whom Iowa might have interest in recruiting in the near future. So, keep that in mind, too.

But that’s a topic for another day.

For now – welcome to the Black & Gold, Taylor.

It sure seems like you’ve found the college home you were always looking for. And I’m sure you’re finding (and will continue to find following your commitment) that there are plenty of Iowa fans out there who are just as thrilled to welcome you to the Hawkeye wrestling family.