Zach Johnson wins the Principal Charity Classic
Zach Johnson has had an illustrious golf career. He’s won two majors, The Masters (’07) and The Open Championship (’15), while he’s also been a part of six Ryder Cup’s, including captaining the ’23 team. He’s got a couple of Iowa Open championships to his name, but he’d never won in Iowa on the PGA Tour or Tour Champions circuit.
The PGA Tour doesn’t have any events in the state of Iowa, with his 2012 John Deere Classic win standing as the closest you can get to a win in the Hawkeye State. However, in his first year on the PGA Tour Champions, Zach, a native of Iowa City, a Drake graduate and an avid fan of the Hawkeyes, won the Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club in Des Moines. It’s his second win of the season and his 28th win of his career.
An opening round 69 (-3) had him sitting T22 and four shots behind the 18-hole leaders, Scott Hend and George McNeill. It was a strenuous opening 18 holes, as Zach was +3 through two holes, but battled back, shooting six under over his last 16 holes. Johnson made his move in the second round of the 54-hole tournament, turning in a tournament-low 63 (-9) to vault himself into a tie atop the leaderboard at -12 with Scott Hend and Brett Quigley. In Sunday’s final round, Zach surged, while others faltered. Of the 76 golfers, 38 of them shot even or over par, while Johnson put up the lowest round on the course, shooting a 67 (-5), defeating Retief Goosen and Richard Green by four shots.
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Johnson earned his first PGA Tour Champions win back in March, taking home the trophy at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, defeating Stewart Cink and George McNeill by four shots. He is currently second on the Schwab Cup money list, only trailing the aforementioned Stewart Cink.
A graduate of Drake University back in 1998, Johnson helped lead the Bulldogs Golf Team to two Missouri Valley Championships and three NCAA regional meets. He’s won 12 times on the PGA Tour, with his last notable results coming in 2025 when he finished T18 at the Valero Texas Open, followed by a T8 at The Masters a week later.