Zach Lutmer assumes leadership role

Zach Lutmer has quietly gone about his business the first couple of years in Iowa City. This year the Hawkeye defensive back has been asked to ramp up his vocal leadership and he has answered that call and become the voice of the Iowa defense.

At Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Lutmer met with the media to discuss his new role as a leader on defense. He also spoke about what position he will be playing this fall and if he knows where he will line up, along with what role he will play on special teams and if he will be returning punts.