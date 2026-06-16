2028 in-state DE Leroi Kamtio couldn't put Kansas State offer into words

The 2028 class in Kansas has potential to be one of the best in the history of the state of Kansas. There is that many prospects who have Power Four offers already within the boarders. Kansas State has already offered a double-digit number of prospects from the Sunflower State in the 2028 cycle.

One of the more recent 2028 in-state offers was extended to Gardner-Edgerton defensive end Leroi Kamtio. He was offered by the Wildcats June 7 at the K-State offensive and defensive line camp in Manhattan.

“If I’m being completely honest, it’s not super easy to kind of put that feeling into words,” Kamtio said. “Obviously I was extremely happy since it’s a huge offer from one of my in-state teams, but a lot of it is honestly just that feeling of relief that all the hard work is starting to pay off.”

Kansas State defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt gave Kamtio the good news.

“Coach Wyatt told me that I did a great job during camp and that I was exactly the type of player they looked for,” Kamtio explained. “Me being a big physical defensive end or edge player.”

Learning from the K-State defensive line coach was a major highlight for the Kansas City area standout.

“Working with Coach Wyatt was great,” Kamtio shared. “He gave me very helpful feedback after my reps and drills and gave me a clear idea of what I should continue working on. For a lot of the camp we got to be coached by the actual players, which was definitely something I wasn’t expecting but found that I really appreciated since it made the whole experience a lot more personal. You’re getting advice from guys who were in your same position just a couple years ago and obviously ended up with the success you’re hoping for.”

The Kansas State camp was also his first time in Manhattan, and he enjoyed his time in The Little Apple.

“I didn’t get to really see much of Manhattan as a whole besides a small part of campus,” Kamtio pointed out. “But from what I did get to experience, it’s just radiating with Wildcat pride everywhere you look.”

Kamtio also holds an offer from Iowa, too. He plans on camping at Missouri, Kansas and Iowa State later this month.