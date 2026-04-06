Andrej Kostic returning to Kansas State

Amid another mass exodus for the Kansas State basketball program, one notable player from last season is returning. Freshman Andrej Kostic is expected to return to play for Casey Alexander and K-State next season.

The former four-star recruit played in 23 games for K-State in 2025-2026. Kostic averaged just over five points per game and shot 37.5% from three for the Wildcats. In Big 12 play only, Kostic’s numbers increased in scoring and shooting 42% from three in his 14 conference contests. His two best games came against Kansas, scoring 12 and 11 points against the Jayhawks in two meetings.

The Serbian had an up-and-down first season in Manhattan. He didn’t play in a number of games, and his minutes were reduced to mostly garbage time for the first half of the season. He also dealt with an injury that kept him out for multiple games.

Eventually, though, Kansas State found a steadier role for Kostic and utilized his offensive prowess. While also trying to get by with his dodgy defense. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Kostic is the first player to announce his return to Kansas State. Five players have already announced they will be entering the transfer portal. PJ Haggerty, Abdi Bashir, David Castillo, Stephen Osei and Exavier Wilson won’t return.

Kostic now joins incoming high school recruits Devin Hutcherson and Jaylen Alexander on the roster for K-State’s 2026-2027 squad.