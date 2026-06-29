Ashton Stark is bought in for Kansas State commitment

Kansas State has been on a bit of a tear on the recruiting trail of late. K-State has added 11 prospects in the 2027 class during the month of June. Five prospects picked the Wildcats just last week, even. One of the commitments from last week was Lutcher, Louisiana wide receiver Ashton Stark.

Stark committed to Kansas State June 17 at his high school over a final three of Arkansas and Auburn.

“The relationship with Coach Klein and Coach Ward [led to my commitment],” Stark noted. “I really bought into what they are trying to prove and i want to be apart of.”

The moment the Louisiana native told the K-State coaches he was committing was a special feeling.

“Everyone in the building erupted, it was a great feeling,” he shared.

Stark committed to the Wildcats shortly after an official visit. His official visit was the second time he was in Manhattan following an unofficial visit in April where he was offered by Kansas State.

“Having more time to have fun and get to know each other was different on the official visit,” he pointed out. “My favorite part was going to the lake and fishing and going tubing. It showed that’s it’s really a family environment.”

While on the official visit, Stark was able to connect with a handful of other prospects Kansas State is recruiting. In fact, all three have committed to the Wildcats.

“Me and Brooklyn (Brooklyn Maxey) and BJ (Bra’jon Melancon) formed a friendship and we all bought into what CK is trying to prove,” he revealed.

Interestingly all three prospects, less than a week after going official with their commitments to Kansas State returned to Manhattan for an unofficial visit this past weekend. For Maxey and Stark it was a chance to develop a relationship with K-State quarterback commit Cam Kruse.