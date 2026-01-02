Avery Johnson to return to Kansas State

Kansas State will have its quarterback Avery Johnson back again for 2026. There was some speculation he may enter the transfer portal, but he has announced his return for the 2026 season.

Next season will be the third year with Johnson as the full-time starting quarterback for K-State. He becomes the first Kansas State quarterback to have starts in four consecutive seasons at quarterback since Skylar Thompson, who actually had five seasons with a start at quarterback from 2017-2021.

It is extremely likely the season opener against Nicholls that Johnson will set a Kansas State career record. He is currently tied with Will Howard for most career touchdown passes with 48 which he tied in the Colorado game to end the season. Johnson also is tied for the season touchdown passing record at 24 which he set in 2024 in his first season as the starting quarterback.

Next season will be a lot about legacy for the Wichita native. He is in the top 10 or higher in several passing categories for a career at Kansas State, including passing yards where he is currently ranked No. 6 with 5576 yards placing him just on spot behind Howard and just 2502 yards away from Josh Freeman who is No. 1 in school history. It will also be about legacy for competing for the Big 12 title as a Kansas native starting at quarterback.

Obviously the signal caller and new K-State head coach Collin Klein are no stranger to each other. Klein recruited Johnson to the Wildcats as a member of the 2023 recruiting class and was his offensive coordinator for seven games of the 2023 season. In those seven games, Johnson posted 301 yards passing and three touchdowns as well as 225 yards rushing to go with six touchdowns on the ground while being the primary back up quarterback to Howard.