Brian Lepak will remain on Kansas State staff in new role

Kansas State announced that not only will Buddy Wyatt remain on board for Collin Klein’s first staff, now a second coach will be retained. Brian Lepak, who worked closely with Klein during his time as offensive coordinator at K-State, will stay in Manhattan.

Lepak came to K-State originally in 2021 as a quality control coach, before being promoted to coaching the tight ends from 2022 to 2024. During that span, he was in charge of Ben Sinnott and Garrett Oakley, two players that have become record breakers at the position.

In 2025, Lepak was promoted again to the offensive line coach after Conor Riley’s departure for that role with the Dallas Cowboys.

In his first year under Klein, Lepak will return to coaching the tight ends. That may be a good thing for K-State, which will return Oakley and Will Anciaux. As well as the second year for the highly regarded five-star Linkon Cure, who didn’t produce as much as many had hoped for under Luke Wells in 2025.

Lepak was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma from 2008-2010 after starting his career at Colorado State. He also holds his law degree from Oklahoma.

His potential move to tight ends became much clearer after Kansas State announced Mike Schmidt as the school’s new offensive line coach. Other K-State offensive coaches under Klein for the 2026 season include Thad Ward (receivers), Cory Patterson (running backs) and Christian Ellsworth (quarterbacks).

An offensive coordinator has yet to be named and remains the lone missing piece to the puzzle for the Kansas State coaching staff.