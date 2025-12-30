Cory Patterson hired by Kansas State as running backs coach

Kansas State has announced its running back coach under first year head coach Collin Klein. Oklahoma State running backs coach Cory Patterson has been hired by K-State to fill the same position.

He spent the 2025 season at Oklahoma State in what was his first season in Stillwater. Prior to his time at Oklahoma State, Patterson spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Purdue. He was actually the wide receivers coach for the Boilermakers and coached current Kansas State wide receiver Jaron Tibbs while in West Lafayette.

Patterson spent 2018-2022 at Illinois working in two different roles for the Fighting Illini. From 2018-2020 he was the tight ends coach for Illinois and spent 2021 and 2022 as the running backs coach in Champaign.

During 2022, Patterson guided Chase Brown to an All-America season as he became a finalist for the Doak Walker Award. Brown rushed for 1,643 yards to average 136.9 yards per game and rank third nationally.

Under Patterson’s tutelage, the Illinois running back led the country in 100-yard games with 10 throughout the season.

Now a K-State assistant, the Wildcats put out a press release with the announcement of Patterson as the running backs coach. Clearly he and Klein are looking forward to working together in Manhattan.

“I am excited about the opportunity to do something special here at K-State,” Patterson said. “There has been a tradition of great running back play here, so we have to keep the party going!”

Klein also shared his thoughts on the latest coaching addition for Kansas State.

“Coach Patterson has a great history of developing talent,” Klein said. “His passion for people is infectious, and he is a big part of where we are going offensively.”