DL Finn Walker details what led to Kansas State commitment

Kansas State has been red hot on the recruiting trail in the month of June. 14 of the 27 commitments to K-State have came in June during official visit season. Conroe, Texas defensive lineman Finn Walker committed to Kansas State June 24.

Walker held over 40 offers overall, but chose K-State over a final group of Oklahoma State and Baylor.

“Really it came down to the comfort of feeling like I was home,” Walker shared. “From the family atmosphere, to the players I came into contact with, and seeing myself develop under the coaching staff in place.”

The Lone Star State native took five official visits this summer. Arizona, SMU, Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma State each hosted him over a four week stretch and he made his decision.

“I really hadn’t made my mind up until the night before (June 23). My dad and I sat down at a steak dinner and I just laid everything out and what I was feeling between Baylor, OSU, and KSU,” he explained. “We went through our process together and ultimately, I made the decision to be a Wildcat. I had a great visit and left there knowing they were high on my list and would be a hard one to beat.”

The moment he told the Kansas State staff he was committing was a major milestone for Walker.

“They were fired up. Coach [Collin] Klein was my first FaceTime,” he pointed out. “He was excited to have me come aboard, and join the other committed players in my class. We’ve got some great things on the horizon at K-State. Get your popcorn ready.”

Kansas State defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt as well as defensive tackles coach Jordan Dove played a major role in Walker committing to the Wildcats.

“Coach Dove was my day one to K-State. He’s the one who found me, offered me, and made sure I knew I was a priority for them,” he noted. “Coach Wyatt came in later when they came to my high school this spring. His body of work speaks for itself. Something like 15 1st rounders on the defensive line. Enough said.”

Walker will be enrolling early at Kansas State.