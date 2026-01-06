DT transfer Austin Ramsey chooses Kansas State over SEC schools

Kansas State has added another player from the transfer portal in what has been a busy last two days. Kentucky defensive tackle transfer Austin Ramsey picks K-State on day five of the college football free agency period.

The Wildcats played Ramsey’s recruitment low key. His entire process was done in the shadows and completed pretty secretly. He was someone Kansas State had wanted on the interior of the defensive line from the jump.

The Pennsylvania native has had a unique start to his college career. A bit like fellow K-State signee Jacobi Oliphant, he went through a position change as well in his short collegiate career. He began in 2023 as an offensive lineman but switched to a defensive tackle before the start of the 2024 season.

In 2024, he played against Auburn, Tennessee, Murray State, Texas and Louisville.

This season Ramsey played in all 12 games. Interestingly, all four games his stats came in November – the final four games of the season for the blue Wildcats. In those four games he tallied five tackles, including a sack which came in a win against Auburn.

It is a solid win on the recruiting trail for Kansas State defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt. Ramsey visited Arkansas already and had a visit scheduled to Oklahoma. He was clearly a wanted man on the recruiting trail out of the transfer portal because of his potential as a defensive tackle.

He will come to Manhattan with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Ramsey is the ninth commitment overall for K-State in the transfer portal and eighth in the last two days.

To track all portal moves for the Cats, use the KSO Transfer Tracker to see who has left the program, who is coming in and each news story and video regarding transfers and Kansas State.