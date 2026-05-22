Five Things: Kansas State brings back rivalry with Wichita State

Kansas State Chief of Staff Wes Long announced on Friday that the rivalry with Wichita State is back on. Here are five things that stand out from the in-state foes matching up once again.

1. The perfect matchup

Casey Alexander made it known that he wanted to bring back the game in Kansas City for K-State. Who the opponent would be was unknown a month ago. Then, unceremoniously, Long announced that Wichita State would be the opponent this season.

It checks a lot of boxes for the Wildcats. Fans will appreciate the in-state opponent, but the coaching staff also values the caliber of opponent that Wichita State is. The Shockers made a deep run in the NIT last season and finished second in the American. Paul Mills has the program trending up, so it will strike the right type of opponent to push K-State, but not overwhelm them.

2. Not scared of the Shockers

When the previous four-year series came to an end, Jerome Tang made it clear he had no interest in continuing it. So Wichita State was left off the Kansas State schedule in 2025-2026.

Alexander’s staff doesn’t seem to be worried about the ramifications of losing to Wichita State, or that they would even lose.

3. For the fans

Despite the final game of the Bruce Weber/Gregg Marshall agreed-upon series going Wichita State’s way, K-State went 3-1 in the four games. I really enjoyed the two schools playing once again, and it was clear that fans did as well. Especially the two games that bookended the series.

This game being added signals that the new coaching staff at K-State knows they have fans to serve through the process as well. That was not something that mattered to the previous staff.

Based on what Casey Alexander said in April about looking for a game to play in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center, Friday, December 11th is likely the target.

5. History

K-State is 23-12 all-time against the Shockers, and 16-2 in home games. The Cats even defeated Wichita State at T-Mobile Center in the 2023-2024 season. K-State has never lost an off-campus game with the Shockers.