Florida corner Nazir Pitchford discusses Kansas State commitment

Kansas State unexpectedly got on the board for the 2027 class a little less than a week ago when Palmetto, Florida cornerback Nazir Pitchford announced his commitment to K-State. It came just a few weeks after receiving his offer from the Wildcats.

He gave Kansas State defensive back coach Marcus Woodson the good news.

Woodson is not the only Wildcat coach that has developed a strong relationship with Pitchford. He also has spoken with K-State defensive backs coach Jeremiah Johnson and wide receivers coach Thad Ward.

Ward extended the offer to the junior just a few weeks ago, and he actually visited Coastal Carolina in November and was offered by the Chanticleers who had Johnson as their defensive coordinator.

“[The K-State coaches] were very excited,” Pitchford said. “Woodson was happy and grateful to have a guy like me for his roster.”

In just a short period of time, Woodson was able to really connect with the Sunshine State native. His relationship with Pitchford played a major role in his commitment to Kansas State. Shortly after Ward offered the junior, Woodson went down to Palmetto to meet up with him.

“The conversations we had were very amazing,” Pitchford shared. “His relationship with my father and mother stood out as well.”

There were a handful of reasons Pitchford decided to call his recruitment in favor of K-State after a short period of time.

“They fit my style of play on defense,” he revealed. “They are a top 25 program. They really like my athleticism, recruited me hard and showed me a lot of love over these few weeks. Kansas State sees me as a lockdown cornerback.”

The junior actually committed to K-State site unseen. He has not visited Manhattan just yet, but that will change in the near future. He has a visit scheduled for April 11 to see a spring practice.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all of the coaches,” he explained.