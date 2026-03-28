Garden City CC DT talks Kansas State official visit

Kansas State is still polishing the final touches on its 2026 roster. Defensive tackle help is still wanted and K-State hosted Garden City Community College defensive tackle Keon Webb for an official visit on March 26 and 27.

The visit hit the right marks for the defensive tackle.

“It was great, everything was perfect,” Webb said. “My favorite part was meeting with the coaches. Coach [Collin] Klein and Coach [Jordan] Dove are amazing. Just seeing their personality and getting to know them and what they’re about.”

Dove and Webb have a solid relationship that has stemmed from Dove’s time at South Carolina.

“I’ve known him since high school, and I’m glad that bond reconnected,” he shared. “How smart he is and how much ball knowledge he has stands out.”

The K-State defensive tackles coach has a specific plan for the junior college product.

“He wants me to play right away and be a big body for them,” he noted.

While on the visit, he was also offered by the Wildcats. There were a few things about his time in Manhattan that surprised him.

“The technology was amazing and there were things I had never seen before,” he opined.

Webb is one of the hottest junior college players on the recruiting trail at the moment. He has visited Colorado as well as James Madison.

Auburn, Mississippi State and Baylor are all working to get him to campus as well, and the Bulldogs and Bears offered Webb shortly after his time at Kansas State. Even with the new attention, it may not be long until we hear about a commitment from Webb.

“No specific timeline, me and my dad really haven’t narrowed it down yet, but not long,” he pointed out. “Every school has something awesome to offer I really just let my faith lead me.”

Webb graduates from Garden City in May.