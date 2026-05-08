Giacamo SanFilippo talks Kansas State commitment

A spring commit for Kansas State came from Orlando, Florida linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo on April 19. He was part of quite the heater for the Wildcats during the month and first part of May where they added help for this season but also grew the 2027 class to 10 members at one point.

SanFilippo picked K-State after a visit to campus.

“The facilities and all the intangibles are top tier, but the coaching aspect and how it is a family and they are all in unity was the major thing for me,” he said. “In this day and age it’s hard to find a staff like they have right now.”

Telling the Kansas State coaches he was committing was a special moment for the three-star prospect from the Sunshine State.

“It was awesome,” SanFilippo noted. “i was sitting down with Coach [Nick] Toth having dinner and I facetimed Coach [Collin] Klein with him and announced it and the restaurant erupted.”

He shared the highlights of his trip to Manhattan.

“My favorite part was talking to Coach Klein, [Jordan] Peterson and Toth face-to-face and talking ball,” SanFilippo shared. “Coach Klein and Toth are super experienced guys. When I was talking with Coach Peterson, it was so in depth and he showed the exact blitzes and exact coverages. He would break it down to every detail and then show clips of it working. He is a defensive expert. They see me as the ‘Mike’ backer with a high blitzing upside.”

Obviously, Toth played a big role in K-State winning out for the linebacker’s services.

“Coach Toth is a super down-to-earth guy and he also prioritizes faith, which is a huge factor for me,” SanFilippo pointed out.

SanFilippo was also able to watch Kansas State practice while in town, and a few different players stood out as top performers.

“Gabe Powers and Derrick Salley,” he revealed. “Powers really reminded me of my play style and Derrick is a freak and looks like he’ll play a big role in K-State’s offense this year.”

SanFilippo will be back at Kansas State for his official visit May 29.

“I’m really just looking forward to what they have planned for me that they couldn’t do on my unofficial,” he remarked.