JUCO OL Jack Clayborne discusses Kansas State commitment

Late in the night on April 25, Kansas State added to its 2027 recruiting class, which is quickly coming together. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Community College offensive lineman Jack Clayborne announced his commitment to K-State just before midnight.

“What really hit for me was the brotherhood and connection me and Hank [Jacobs], coach Mike [Schmidt] and [Collin] Klein had felt really authentic,” Clayborne noted. “And also how they didn’t just include me, they got my girlfriend involved as well, but nonetheless I love what they have going on there in Manhattan.”

While he announced his commitment on April 25, Clayborne actually committed to Kansas State back when he visited K-State on March 27.

“[I committed] as soon as I stepped on campus,” he revealed. “They were unbelievably excited for me, but also for the program.”

His first visit to Manhattan was incredibly successful and meaningful to the junior college product.

“It was amazing,” he shared. “My favorite part was definitely the atmosphere, also the position meeting and seeing how beautiful the environment was. And the coaching man, they all preach about the same thing. Some of them were only there for a couple of days and they all had the same message and mentality and I really fed off of that.”

Their relationship is still young, but the Kansas State Offensive Line Coach has made a major impact on Clayborne.

“He’s a beast man, he knows what he’s talking about and he’s all about his standard and building others to be their best,” he pointed out. “He sees a lot of potential in me and I’m ready to work for him. Schmidt sees me as a right tackle and left tackle I’m very versatile and I’ve played both in game.”

It will not be long before the offensive lineman is back at Kansas State. He has an official visit scheduled for June 4.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the meeting with Coach Klein and Schmidt and also viewing more of the campus,” he said. “And the responsibilities of being a player there and more of the business side of things.”

Clayborne will graduate from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Community College in December.