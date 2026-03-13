K-State hiring Casey Alexander as men's basketball coach

K-State is hiring Casey Alexander as the 26th men’s basketball coach in program history, according to numerous outlets and KSO. This comes on the heels of a week that saw the Wildcats roll through a few targets like Jerrod Calhoun and Alan Huss. Alexander was in the top four, along with Josh Schertz, since the early days of the search. But the main focus until Thursday was on Utah State’s Calhoun.

Alexander’s resume as a head coach is equally lengthy like Calhoun’s. The 15th season of Alexander’s head coaching career finished up last week with Belmont’s loss in Arch Madness. The Bruins won the Missouri Valley regular season title, but were bounced by Drake in a quarterfinal upset.

The last time the new K-State head coach failed to win at least 20 games in a season was back in 2016, his third season at Lipscomb. Since that season and in addition to the streak of winning 20 or more games, he has always finished above .500 in conference play.

The 53-year-old coach has claimed four conference titles in three different leagues. Winning the ASUN at Lipscomb, and then a pair of OVC titles with Belmont, before recently claiming the first Missouri Valley title for the Bruins.

Alexander’s first head coaching job came at Stetson in the ASUN, there he took the Hatters from the bottom of the conference to third place after his second season. It earned him a promotion to a more consistent threat in the league at Lipscomb. There he spent six seasons with the Bisons and took them to the NCAA Tournament after winning the conference tournament in 2018. The following year, Lipscomb failed to win the tournament, but their regular-season win qualified them for the NIT. They would finish runner-up to Texas after beating TCU in the semifinal.

Alexander was then named the coach at Belmont, where he was an assistant from 1995 to 2011. He replaced his mentor, the legendary Rick Byrd. Prior to coaching at Belmont, Alexander played on the team from 1992-1995, earning a spot in the program’s hall of fame.

In total, Alexander has a career record of 303-180 and 166-60 at Belmont.