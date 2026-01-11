Kansas State adds 2026 WR Julius Wilson

While much of the focus is on the transfer portal since opening up, Kansas State is not finished adding high schoolers. Owasso, Oklahoma wide receiver Julius Wilson has committed to K-State.

The decision from Wilson comes just after an official visit to Kansas State. He visited Kansas State shortly after being offered by K-State. It is also a head-to-head win for the Wildcats on the recruiting trail over Oklahoma. Just after his time in Manhattan, he took an official visit to Norman to check out the Sooners.

Wilson’s recruitment was 100 percent a sprint. He was offered by K-State support staffer Josh Buford just a few days ago, the Wildcats immediately scheduled an official visit and got the job done. There are some ties for the Oklahoma native to the Kansas State staff as well. He was an Oklahoma State commit at one time and had some familiarity with new Wildcat running backs coach Cory Patterson. There are also plenty of ties to the Sooner State on the K-State staff and he is the fifth Oklahoma member of the 2026 class joining December signees MJ Graham, Kingston Hall and DJ Ackerson as well as transfer punter Dylan Davidson.

The Oklahoma native held offers from Texas Tech, Towson, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and UAB before committing to Kansas State. He actually committed to the Cowboys in November, but after Eric Morris‘ staff was complete decided to re-open his recruitment and did not sign in December. Wilson had an extremely productive senior season for Owasso. He finished with 52 catches for 907 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping lead the Rams to a 10-3 record.

Technically, he becomes the third high school recruit to commit to Kansas State in the Collin Klein era. He joins December signee Josiah Vilmael and Pratt tight end Arley Morrell as high schoolers to give their pledges to Klein.

The Sooner State native will sign with the Wildcats in February.