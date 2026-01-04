Kansas State adds Arkansas CB Keshawn Davila

Kansas State has landed its first transfer of the 2026 cycle. Arkansas corner KeShawn Davila has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Davila comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. He was one of several transfer visitors in Manhattan this weekend. It is extremely likely K-State will not be done adding commits in the next day or two.

Like all transfer recruitments, this recruitment was absolutely a sprint. When the transfer portal opened up on January 2, Kansas State made the Arkansas transfer a priority and really pushed to make him a priority. The Wildcats wanted to get him on campus before any other school could and got the job done.

K-State co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson deserves the credit for landing Davila. He coached the corner this season at Arkansas and recruited him to Fayetteville last recruiting cycle to play for the Razorbacks.

Depth is needed at the corner position for K-State in 2026. Both Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh return as starters from 2025, but the Wildcats do not have many snaps behind those two.

As a junior college recruit in the 2025 cycle, he was highly thought of. Rivals had him listed as the No. 1 ranked junior college corner and No. 6 player overall at the junior college level while playing at Northwest Mississippi CC.

At Arkansas this season, he appeared in all 12 games, tallying two tackles and two pass breakups. His two tackles ironically came in the Razorbacks game against Texas A&M and with now K-State head coach Collin Klein calling the plays for the Aggies offense.

Keep it locked into KSO as Kansas State looks to round out its 2026 roster from the transfer portal. Including following each transfer move with the transfer tracker.