Kansas State adds Auburn tackle Tyler Johnson

Kansas State is still not done adding players from the transfer portal. Auburn tackle Tyler Johnson has committed to K-State.

Johnson was one of many visitors to come to Manhattan since the transfer portal opened January 2. The transfer portal is now closed and did so January 16, but teams can add players to the roster even with it being closed. Kansas State has had a busy January continuing to add to its 2026 roster. Are the Wildcats finished? We will see.

Offensive line has been a major priority in the transfer portal by Kansas State and new offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. K-State has now added six offensive lineman from the transfer portal. Four are likely interior offensive lineman in Colorado State’s Tanner Morley, Akron’s Delvin Morris, Missouri’s Keiton Jones, Cal Poly’s Charlie Adams and San Diego State’s Chase Duarte. Johnson will be a tackle for the Wildcats who will need some depth as they return zero snaps from this past season behind John Pastore and Gus Hawkins. George Fitzpatrick is set to return for the 2026 season at tackle and is looking to play a big role after a medical emergency halted his 2025 season.

Johnson spent the last three seasons at Auburn. He played in three games as a true freshman in 2023. The 2024 season saw him play in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman and got his first career start against Alabama A&M. This past season, he again played in all 12 games for the Tigers primarily playing on the field goal and PAT units. He played just seven offensive snaps this season for Auburn after playing 92 in 2024. Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

