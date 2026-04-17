Kansas State adds Bradley guard Montana Wheeler

Kansas State has been extremely active in the transfer portal over the last 10 days. The latest addition to K-State’s roster is Bradley guard Montana Wheeler.

Wheeler had a connection to Casey Alexander facing off against the new Kansas State coach two times this past season. In the first meeting, Wheeler scored a season high 22 points including seven three pointers. The seven three-pointers were a program record by a freshman for the Braves. In the second meeting, the guard scored six points making two of the five three-pointers he attempted.

The guard fits the mold of guards for Alexander. He shot just over 33 percent from three this past season on 104 attempts as well as shooting 49.6 percent from two on 133 attempts. For the season he averaged 8.5 points and 2.8 assists while playing all 34 games for Bradley averaging 22 minutes per game.

The guard will come to Manhattan with three season of eligibility remaining. He is also already the eighth transfer added by Kansas State already and 11th total player on the roster. K-State can add four more players to its 2026 roster.

