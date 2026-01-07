Kansas State adds Cal Poly OL Charlie Adams

Kansas State has secured a transfer for the 2026 roster. Cal Poly offensive lineman Charlie Adams has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Adams comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. Manhattan has been a popping place for transfers over the last handful of days. The Wildcats have hosted over 20 visitors since the portal opened up January 2.

Like seemingly all transfer portal recruitments, this was a sprint for K-State to get done. The Wildcats prioritized Adams as soon as the transfer portal opened and immediately scheduled a visit for January 3, just one day after the transfer portal opened.

A hat tip goes to new Wildcat offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. Adams is the first recruit to commit to Kansas State under the new offensive line coach. Coming from California working at San Diego State, Schmidt had ties to the Los Angeles native and prioritized him quickly out of the portal.

Adams graded out well on Pro Football Focus this season for the Mustangs. He posted a 77 pass blocking grade and only allowed nine hurries on over 300 pass blocking reps. The California native also did not allow a sack this season at Cal Poly.

Offensive line is a major need of Kansas State heading into 2026. Left tackle John Pastore is the only returning player who started a game for the Wildcats a season ago along the offensive line. Gus Hawkins, Dylan Villarouel, and Kyle Rakers are the only returning players to play more than two games along the offensive line along with Pastore. Kansas State has already landed one offensive line transfer in Keiton Jones and are likely not done.

Keep it locked into KSO for more information about the Wildcats in regards to the transfer portal as Kansas State looks to fill out the 2026 roster.