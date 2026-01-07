Kansas State adds defensive end transfer Jayden Bryant
Kansas State has delivered its first edge rusher of the 2026 transfer portal class. Jayden Bryant spent the last two seasons at Coastal Carolina. In two seasons, he recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Bryant redshirted and played in just three games as a freshman. He will have three years of eligibility at Kansas State.
Bryant reunites with Jeremiah Johnson, who will coach defensive backs at K-State. Johnson was Bryant’s defensive coordinator and interim head coach in Conway this past season.
Bryant stands at 6-4, 220 pounds and will help build depth that K-State lost to the transfer portal after a number of departures on the defensive line.
The young defensive end becomes the 13th transfer portal addition for the Wildcats since the portal opened.
Kansas State Transfer Portal
To track all portal moves for the Cats, use the KSO Transfer Tracker to see who has left the program, who is coming in and each news story and video regarding transfers and Kansas State.