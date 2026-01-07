Kansas State adds DL Kamari Burns

Kansas State is rolling in the transfer portal at the moment. K-State has added Cincinnati defensive lineman Kamari Burns.

It is an impressive roll the Wildcats are on, to be honest. After landing seven commitments on Monday, it was a bit slower yesterday. However, Kansas State has landed five commitments today. Could there be more action before the night is over? It is possible.

The Ohio native has spent the last three seasons at Cincinnati. After redshirting in 2023, he played in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He registered five tackles, one QB hurry, and 0.5 TFL in the 2024 season. This year he had more of a role in the Bearcat defense playing in 11 games and 174 snaps over those 11 games. He tallied 11 tackles, two hurries and a sack this season for Cincinnati.

It is a solid recruiting win on the trail for the Wildcats and defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt. Burns had visited Virginia Tech and new head coach James Franklin not long before he committed to Kansas State.

Defensive line has been a major need for Kansas State. K-State loses its top four players at defensive end (Tobi Osunsanmi, Ryan Davis, Chiddi Obiazor and Cody Stufflebean) as well as its top three players at defensive tackle from this season (Damian Ilalio, Uso Seumalo and Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder). With that, the Wildcats have been pretty active along the defensive line so far in the transfer portal. Kansas State has already landed defensive line transfers De’Arieun Hicks, Austin Ramsey and Jayden Bryant before the addition of Burns.

