Kansas State adds DT Joseph Graves

Kansas State has struck again in the 2027 cycle and has now landed six prospects in the last six days. Tulsa, Oklahoma defensive tackle Joseph Graves is the latest prospect to commit to the Wildcats.

The announcement from Graves comes a bit after his official visit to Kansas State. He took his official visit to K-State May 29-31. Interestingly, he also visited K-State unofficially this past weekend.

It has been a long time coming for Kansas State and Graves. He was actually offered in January of 2025 and has been a constant target since. Like a few others, the junior was targeted by Kansas State coaches while they were at their previous stops. One of those was Texas A&M, so he was familiar with head coach Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson.

Graves has an impressive offer sheet. He held offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Arkansas State, UTSA, Florida Atlantic and Tulsa in addition to K-State. It is more of a win for the Wildcats over NC State and Kansas as those were his final three schools before committing. He had also taken an official visit to NC State and the Wolfpack likely finished second in his recruitment.

Interestingly, the junior now attends IMG Academy in Florida. However, he is originally from Tulsa and actually was teammates growing up with fellow K-State defensive tackle commit Dawayne Jones. The two will now be reunited in Manhattan as teammates once again.

Jordan Dove has had quite the recruiting cycle as the Wildcats defensive tackles coach. Graves, Jones and Anitoni Tahi all had stiff Power Four competition and impressively Kansas State has landed all three prospects.

Overall, he is commitment No. 24 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of wide receiver Ashton Stark, wide receiver Brooklyn Maxey, defensive lineman Jeron Allen, corner Joshua Vilmael, corner Bra’jon Melancon, defensive end Sedrick Marsh, safety Cooper Ohnmacht, running back Correll Buckhalter, safety London Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Bryson Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.