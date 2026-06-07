Kansas State adds four star athlete Cooper Ohnmacht

Kansas State keeps cooking on the recruiting trail. Great Bend, Kansas athlete Cooper Ohnmacht has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Ohnmacht comes on the heels of an official visit. He was one of two four star prospects in Manhattan and one of 15 prospects total visiting this weekend. Are there more fireworks on the way? We will see.

His recruitment was much more of a marathon than a sprint. K-State offered the junior nearly a year ago to the day. At first it seemed like he was going to be a lock to the Wildcats, but as time passed his recruitment got much more crowded. Iowa State had the lead at one point of his recruitment and then Penn State had a lot of momentum after Matt Campbell took the job in State College. However, over the last few weeks it was clear Kansas State had momentum and sealed the deal on the official visit.

It is a nice win for K-State on the recruiting trail as well. The Great Bend native held offers from Kansas, Wisconsin, Penn State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Rice in addition to the Wildcats. It is more of a head to head win for Kansas State over Penn State and Wisconsin as those two schools were really pushing for the junior.

Ohnmacht is a tremendous athlete. In addition to football, he is very, very good on the track. He posted a personal best of 171′ 10″ in the javelin throw this season as well as posting a 47′ 5.5″ in the triple jump, a season best of 22′ 3″ in the long jump and a 6′ 0″ in the high jump. While he could play a few different positions in college, safety will be his home to begin his career in Manhattan.

Kansas State defensive backs coach Jeremiah Johnson has had a tremendous recruiting cycle in his first full cycle in Manhattan. Not only has he landed Ohnmacht, but also landed Bryson Dossett and London Goggans over many other power conference suitors. The trio is quite the haul for the Wildcats at safety.

Overall, he is commitment No. 17 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of running back Correll Buckhalter, Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo,, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.