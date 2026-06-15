Four-star cornerback Joshua Vilmael commits to Kansas State

Kansas State is absolutely rolling on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class. Richmond, Texas corner Joshua Vilmael has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Vilmael comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. The Wildcats have already struck once this weekend, adding Louisiana corner Bra’jon Melancon. Could more be in the works? it is definitely possible.

His last name may sound familiar to some. His brother, Josiah Vilmael, is currently on campus at K-State. His is entering his true freshman season for the Wildcats as a corner. The older Vilmael was actually the first high school commit to sign up to play for Collin Klein as well. The opportunity to play with his brother in college was too tempting to pass up and helped Kansas State get the job done.

Vilmael was a very wanted man on the recruiting trail. He held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, TCU, UCLA, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, UNLV and Stephen F. Austin in addition to K-State. It is more of a head to head win for the Wildcats over North Carolina and Florida State. He had already visited the Tar Heels and some even believed he would commit to North Carolina after his visit. Florida State was scheduled to host him on a visit next weekend.

Overall, he is commitment No. 20 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of Melancon, defensive end Sedrick Marsh, safety Cooper Ohnmacht, running back Correll Buckhalter, Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.