Kansas State adds four star OL Brayden Harris

Kansas State is still cooking on the recruiting trail. Rivals four star offensive lineman Brayden Harris has committed to K-State.

The decision for Harris comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. It was a busy weekend in Manhattan with double digit visitors in town. More fireworks are likely and the Wildcats have closed hard on visits in the Collin Klein era.

Harris’ recruitment took a sharp turn earlier in the week, actually. While many believed he would end up a Missouri Tiger, the Jackson, Missouri native actually cut Missouri from his initial top three. His final three ended as K-State, Arkansas and UCF. After the Tigers were cut, it was clear the Wildcats were a major, major threat to land the offensive lineman. Along with Kansas State, Arkansas, UCF and Missouri, Harris held offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Washington State, Missouri State and Lindenwood.

This is a major recruiting win for both K-State offensive line coach Mike Schmidt and inside wide receivers coach Josh Buford. Being his position coach, Schmidt left a strong impact and impression on the junior. Buford immediately targeted Harris with his ties in Missouri as soon as he got the job in Manhattan. Both Wildcat staffers actually went to the juniors home for an in home visit April 29. Buford and Schmidt really sold the junior on coming to a college town like Manhattan and he appreciated the pitch they gave him. His visit in the spring really opened his eyes to what he could possibly be at Kansas State and the official visit sold him on the Wildcats.

Overall, he is commitment No. 12 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of safety Bryson Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.