Kansas State adds Georgetown transfer Isaiah Abraham

After a weekend visit, Kansas State has added a new transfer to Casey Alexander’s first team. Former UConn and Georgetown forward Isaiah Abraham is a Wildcat.

The union for Abraham and K-State is close to a reunion. The previous staff, led by Jerome Tang, were interested in Abraham from Paul IV Catholic High School. He was a teammate of fellow K-State recruit and eventual Duke player Pat Ngongba.

Like many top recruits, Tang and his staff failed to land the 6-7 wing. Abraham, instead of K-State, went to UConn to begin his career. He played in just nine games for the Huskies and entered the portal following the season. That is when he chose to play for Georgetown.

This past season, Abraham started nearly every game for the Hoyas. However, it was a lackluster season that ended at 16-18. The new Kansas State addition averaged 4.8 points per game and 2.9 boards in 20 minutes each night.

For his career, Abraham has been a 33% three-point shooter. Abraham profiled as a four-star recruit out of high school, thanks to his athleticism and strong defense. One of his more notable performances as a senior was defending Cam Boozer.

Abraham will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Kansas State.

Kansas State Transfer Tracker

Portal Commitments: 7

HS Commitments: 2

Returning Players: 1

Available Roster Spots: 5

Follow every portal addition and subtraction at Kansas State with KSO’s Transfer Tracker. Also, keep up with every KSO Show discussing the latest and breaking down commitments, as well as Derek Young’s daily portal updates.

The transfer portal will remain open until April 21 for entrants. Players in the transfer portal by that date can commit at any point, including after the entry window closes.

Players in the transfer portal will be allowed to take visits from April 9 through June, except for specific dates.