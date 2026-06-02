Kansas State adds Georgia DB George Murray III

Kansas State has been rolling on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle. Winder, Georgia defensive back George Murray III is the latest to commit to K-State.



The announcement from Murray comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. There were 15 official visitors in Manhattan this weekend. We at KSO are expecting multiple commitments from the first official visit weekend of the summer. Stay tuned for who could be next. Murray’s recruitment was fast and furious. The Georgia native was offered by the Wildcats May 14. Kansas State worked quickly to get an official visit scheduled for this weekend before any other team had an opportunity to get him on

campus.



The junior held offers from Samford, Old Dominion, Alabama State, Jacksonville State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Mercer, Troy, Army, Michigan State, Georgia Southern, Northwestern and Arkansas State before committing to K-State. It is more of a head-to-head win for the Wildcats over Michigan State as he had an official visit scheduled in East Lansing as well for June 5-7.



A hat tip goes to Kansas State defensive backs coach Marcel Yates and nickel coach Armani Linton for the recruitment of Murray. Both helped identify Murray and worked quickly to close the deal. Linton especially gets a hat tip as Murray will be in his room as a future nickel in Kansas State’s defense.



Overall, he is commitment No. 15 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Bryson Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.