Kansas State adds Georgia safety Julian Elzey

Kansas State is back on the board in the 2027 recruiting class. K-State has landed Snellville, Georgia safety Julian Elzey.

After his unofficial visit on Saturday in Manhattan it is not a surprise. He told KSO he was thinking about moving up his commitment timeline from July after speaking with Kansas State head coach Collin Klein.

It was much more of a sprint recruitment than a slow burn type of recruitment. K-State offered the Georgia native in January and worked to get an official visit and an unofficial visit scheduled with the safety. He was absolutely blown away by his time in Manhattan and the Wildcat coaching staff. A major hat tip goes to both linebackers coach Nick Toth for the identification and safeties coach Jeremiah Johnson for sealing the deal.

Elzey had quite the offer sheet stacked up. He had offers from Auburn, Miami, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. He also had Group of Five offers from East Carolina, USF, Charlotte, Colorado State, FIU, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Miami (OH), Toledo, UAB, UCONN, UNLV, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.

He had a visit scheduled to Florida this summer to visit the Hurricanes and the Miami staff, including Mario Cristobal, and went to see Elzey in January. The junior safety had also visited Wake Forest this spring.

Overall, he is commitment No. 4 for Kansas State in the 2027 recruiting class. He is the third commitment to come on the defensive side of the ball, joining Florida corner Nazir Pitchford and Oklahoma defensive lineman Dawayne Jones. Texas offensive lineman Canaan Smith is the lone pledge on the offensive side of the ball so far in the 2027 recruiting class.