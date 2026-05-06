Kansas State adds JUCO safety Damion Miller
Kansas State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2026 roster. Southwest Mississippi Community College safety Damion Miller has committed to K-State.
The announcement from Miller comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State over the weekend. K-State was the first Power Four school to pull the trigger on Miller and reaped the rewards by landing him. However, he did visit LSU just before his time in Manhattan.
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K-State is no stranger to late junior college additions. Heck, just in the last few weeks he is the third player from a junior college to commit to the Wildcats after Kansas State’s spring football practices have finished. Tight end Owen Harrington and defensive tackle Elijah Jackson both were added to the fold about a week ago.
Miller was a bounce back from Southern Miss at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He redshirted in the 2024 season before landing at Southwest Mississippi Community College this season where he played in seven games for the Bears and actually graduated in December. In addition to Kansas State, he held offers from Old Dominion, Troy, Louisiana Tech and Jackson State.
The Mississippi native will arrive at K-State with three seasons of eligibility remaining.