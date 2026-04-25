Kansas State adds JUCO DT Elijah Jackson

Kansas State is not finished with its 2026 roster just yet. Hutchinson Community College defensive tackle Elijah Jackson committed to K-State.

The Wildcats have been looking for some immediate help at defensive tackle for the fall and have now found it. Remember, Kansas State lost its top three players in snaps at the position a season ago and added a bevy of players from the transfer portal to replace the snaps and production.

It is why K-State were scouring the junior college market the last handful of weeks to find another player ready to perform right away.

Originally, the defensive tackle was signed with Charlotte. Jackson committed to the 49ers over offers from West Georgia, Florida A&M, Sam Houston, Norfolk State, Western Carolina, Western Michigan, Jackson State, Appalachian State, South Alabama, Delaware, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Prairie View A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Tennessee State and North Carolina A&T.

He played in 11 of the 12 games for the Blue Dragons last season. The newest Kansas State Wildcat recorded 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks on the season with a season high of three tackles versus New Mexico Military Institute.

The Florida native is the third Blue Dragon from this past season to be added to the 2026 K-State football roster. Wide receiver Derrick Salley and safety MJ Graham are already in Manhattan and making waves during spring ball.

Jackson will arrive in Manhattan at the end of May. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Kansas State.