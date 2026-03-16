Kansas State adds legacy from Texas for third commit of 2027

Kansas State has landed the third commitment of the 2027 recruiting class. The newest member is Plano, TX native Canaan Smith.

Smith hasn’t received his rankings from either major recruiting service yet, but his offers start to tell the story of where things were heading. The new K-State commit not only held an offer from the Wildcats, but also P4 schools like Iowa State, Baylor and Kentucky.

The Texas offensive lineman received his offer from Kansas State in January and got an in-person visit from new o-line coach Mike Schmidt. The first major offer for the Lone Star State product.

Another element that was a draw for Smith to K-State were familial ties. Both his dad and uncle played at K-State. His dad, Jeff, even spent time as the team chaplain at K-State for a majority of Bill Snyder’s two tenures.

Drew’s Breakdown

While he is a bit on the shorter side, Smith possesses quite a bit of length. He has a 6-foot-6 wingspan despite just being 6-foot-2 in height. His length will let him play multiple positions along the interior of the offensive line, though center is potentially the most likely spot.

That’s why he and Gus Corsair were talked about a lot at the same time regarding Kansas State. They are very similar.

The junior is a prototypical interior offensive lineman. He is a road grader and is not afraid to get nasty in the run game. Run blocking is probably his biggest strength to this point and he is very physical at the point of attack.

Smith is also agile and light on his feet and can get to the next level of the defense just by pulling. In fact, some of his better reps on his junior film are him out in space pulling.

He is a bit too upright in pass protection, but has good footwork.