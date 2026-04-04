Kansas State adds linebacker Colton McComb

It is safe to say Kansas State has it rolling a bit on the recruiting trail in the 2027 recruiting class. K-State has landed Edmond, Oklahoma linebacker Colton McComb.

The announcement from McComb comes while on an unofficial visit to Kansas State. It was the first time the linebacker had visited Manhattan and he was blown away by the Wildcats on his visit leading to his commitment.

McComb was a newer target of Kansas State when Collin Klein was announced as the new head coach. His recruitment was much more of the sprint variety. The Oklahoma native was offered by K-State January 16 by area recruiter Brian Lepak.

Shortly after his offer from the Wildcats, McComb was visited by Kansas State defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson who conducted an in-home visit with the junior. After the in-home visit, he scheduled a visit to Manhattan for this weekend where he pulled the trigger. The K-State defensive coordinator deserves a lot of credit for getting this commitment done for the Wildcats.

The junior held offers from Baylor, Boston College, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Memphis and Tulane along with the offer from the Wildcats. McComb had official visits scheduled to Baylor and Kansas for the summer, but will no longer take those. Both Sooner State schools also wanted the junior linebacker, so he was a very wanted prospect on the recruiting trail. He is also the older brother of David McComb who began his college career at Kansas.

Overall, McComb is commitment No. 5 for Kansas State. At this point last year, K-State still had not received its first commitment yet. He joins the Wildcat class of defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, safety Julian Elzey, cornerback Nazir Pitchford and offensive lineman Canaan Smith. McComb is also the second Oklahoma native to join the class joining Jones.