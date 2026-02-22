Kansas State adds Oklahoma defensive lineman Dawayne Jones

Kansas State is back on the board in the 2027 recruiting class. Tulsa, Oklahoma defensive lineman Dawayne Jones has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Jones comes as a bit of a surprise to some. After all it is a dead period in recruiting right now, but Kansas State has now struck twice during the dead period. Remember just a few weeks ago Florida corner Nazir Pitchford made the call for the Wildcats.

Unlike Pitchford, Jones’ recruitment was a bit more of a slow burn. He was an older target of Kansas State dating back to Chris Klieman being the head coach for the Wildcats. After Collin Klein was hired and K-State’s defensive staff took over, they kept Jones high on their recruiting board.

During the contact period in January, he was re-offered by Kansas State’s tight end coach Brian Lepak.

Jones held a number of offers before committing to the Wildcats. He held offers from Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Wisconsin and California as well. Missouri was probably the closest to Kansas State in this recruitment.

His father played for Missouri and his parents met while students in Columbia. Ironically, he also has a tie to Kansas State. His brother Wayne Jones played for the Wildcats. Wayne’s time at K-State even lined up with Klein’s time in Manhattan as the offensive coordinator. His tie to the Wildcats along with his relationship with Klein and Kansas State defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt pushed K-State over the top and helped them land his verbal commitment.