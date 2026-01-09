Kansas State adds OL Tanner Morley from transfer portal

Kansas State Head Coach and Colorado native Collin Klein has added a new player from his home state. Offensive lineman Tanner Morley will now be part of the offensive line overhaul for K-State.

Morley, a Highlands Ranch, Colorado native, played at Colorado State the last three seasons. He redshirted in his first season before appearing in 17 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2024, the Ram offensive line only allowed 10 sacks.

After starting the first four games of the season for Colorado State, the interior offensive lineman suffered a knee injury in the fourth game against Washington State. The injury to Morley and other offensive linemen was a difference maker in the Rams’ losing season, which ultimately got head coach Jay Norvell fired.

All of Morley’s career starts, to which there are 14 of them, have come at left guard. Through two seasons, Morley has been tagged as a better pass protector with a 77.1 pass blocking grade from PFF in 2024. In the 2024 season he played 736 snaps at left guard only allowing one sack and seven pressures.

Morley will have at least two seasons to play, but might have a case for a medical redshirt from the 2025 season, giving him three more seasons.