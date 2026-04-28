Kansas State adds quarterback Cameron Kruse

Kansas State is back on the board again in the 2027 class and is having a heck of a month on the recruiting trail. Franklin, Tennessee and former Kansas native Cameron Kruse has committed to K-State.

Things heated up quickly between the Wildcats and the junior signal caller. He was quickly targeted by Kansas State after pivoting from Jake Nawrot after the Illinois native committed to Kentucky. K-State offered the junior April 19 and worked quickly to get him on campus and did so April 25 which coincided with the last spring practice for the Wildcats. A few days after the visit, he decided to commit to Kansas State.

In total, Kruse held offers from Troy, Samford, Georgia Southern, West Virginia, Middle Tennessee, Cornell, Princeton, Arkansas State, Yale, Georgia State, Toledo, Miami, UAB, Wyoming, Memphis, Northwestern and Charlotte in addition to K-State. It is more of a head-to-head win for the Wildcats over Northwestern as they were likely the top two schools for the junior.

This past fall, the junior played very well for Page High School. He completed 163 of 222 pass attempts for 2264 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 376 yards rushing and six more scores while leading Page to a 14-0 season.

Quarterback will always be the most important position on the field. It is a particularly important position for Kansas State in terms of the 2027 class and 2027 season. The 2027 season will be the first season the Wildcats will not have Avery Johnson start a football game in four seasons.

Overall, he is commitment No. 9 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, cornerback Nazir Pitchford, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.

Kruse is also the seventh commitment of the spring for K-State.