Kansas State adds RB Correll Buckhalter Jr.

The good times continue to roll for Kansas State on the recruiting front. The latest 2027 prospect to join K-State’s class is Colleyville, Texas running back Correll Buckhalter Jr.

The decision from Buckhalter comes just on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. He was one of 15 prospects in Manhattan, interestingly of the 15 official visitors seven were already committed to K-State so he was able to be around most of the Wildcats class already. Could there be more on the way? It is possible.

Like a few others in the Kansas State recruiting class, Buckhalter is actually an older target of K-State. He was offered by the Wildcats previous staff in Manhattan September 19. From there, though, his recruitment got very quiet in terms of Kansas State until a few weeks ago when he announced he was going to take his official visit to K-State for June 12 and it became clearer and clearer he was the No. 1 running back on the Wildcats board. In fact, the Wildcats bumped up his visit to this weekend because they wanted to close the deal before anyone else could.

Buckhalter held 23 offers before committing to Kansas State. He held offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Iowa, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU, UCLA, Virginia Tech, SMU, Memphis, North Texas, Arkansas State, Oregon State, UTSA, Sacramento State, Toledo, UNLV, UTEP and Stephen F. Austin. It is more of a head-to-head win for K-State over Virginia Tech as the Hokies were set to host him on an official visit June 19. His relationship with running backs coach Cory Patterson as well as having family ties to the Kansas City area se the Wildcats over the top of every other team in his recruitment.

He is also the son of former Nebraska running back and Philadelphia Eagle/Denver Bronco Correll Buckhalter Sr. The elder Buckhalter played at Nebraska from 1997-2000 and finished his career ranked No. 8 all time in Huskers history in terms of rushing yards for a career. He also won a national title with Nebraska in 1997.

Overall, he is commitment No. 16 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of safety London Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo,, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.